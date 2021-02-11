Florida Officials Say They'd Fight Any Potential Domestic Travel Restrictions

By 4 hours ago
  • People gather their luggage after arriving at Miami International Airport on a plane from New York earlier this month in Miami, Fla.
    People gather their luggage after arriving at Miami International Airport on a plane from New York earlier this month in Miami, Fla.
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Originally published on February 11, 2021 1:55 pm

Elected officials in Florida are reacting strongly against media reports that the White House is considering imposing domestic travel restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19.

"It would be unconstitutional. It would be unwise and it would be unjust," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday at a vaccination site in Port Charlotte, on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The Republican governor's remarks came after media reports saying federal officials are weighing travel restrictions, including Florida, aimed at slowing the spread of the highly contagious variant first identified in the U.K.

Asked about the reports on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that no decisions have been made about additional public health measures that would affect domestic travel.

Florida leads the nation in the number of known cases of the B.1.1.7 strain of the coronavirus, the variant that emerged in the U.K. Researchers says the variant now accounts for up to 15% of the new cases statewide. Because it is more contagious, public health experts worry the emergence of the variant could accelerate spread of the disease.

DeSantis pointed out that coronavirus-related emergency room visits in Florida have dropped by more than half since December. He said he "100%" opposed any move to restrict domestic travel.

"Restricting the right of Americans to travel freely throughout our country while allowing illegal aliens to pour across the southern border unmolested would be a ridiculous, but very damaging farce," DeSantis said. "It would not be based in science. It would purely be a political attack against the people of Florida."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who is also a Republican, reacted in much the same way as DeSantis. He said if travel restrictions are imposed, they'll likely be challenged and overturned in court. In a letter he sent to President Biden, Rubio used much of the same language as the governor.

"Instituting a travel ban, or any restriction of movement between the states, would be an outrageous, authoritarian move that has no basis in law or science," Rubio said. "Instead, it would only serve to inflict severe and devastating economic pain on an already damaged economy."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis
COVID-19
White House
Jen Psaki
domestic travel
Sen. Marco Rubio

Related Content

Senate Says No To $15 Minimum Wage For Now, But Democrats Vow To Push On

By , & Feb 5, 2021

President Biden's push for a $15 federal minimum wage appears to be on hold for now.

As part of a marathon session of voting on amendments to Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, the Senate late Thursday approved by voice vote a measure prohibiting an increase of the federal minimum wage during the global pandemic.

Palm Beach Town Attorney Says Trump Can Live At Mar-A-Lago Full Time

By Feb 3, 2021

The town attorney of Palm Beach, Fla., John Randolph, has sent a memo to the mayor and Town Council backing former President Donald Trump's claim that nothing prevents Trump from living full time at his private club, Mar-a-Lago. At least one of Trump's neighbors has asked town officials to enforce an agreement that prohibits any club members from living there full time.

The issue has put officials in the tony enclave in a tough spot — caught between the contentious and litigious former president and the island's other wealthy residents.

Kentucky Officials Report Measured Response To Winter Storm

By Duncan Sandlin Feb 10, 2021
Screenshot / Facebook

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear went live on Facebook early this afternoon to address the current weather system reportedly carrying the potential to be the worst ice storm in the past two to three years. He reports state agencies are activating measures to respond. 

Addiction In The Pandemic: The $350M Effort To Heal Communities In Opioid Crisis

By Corinne Boyer 13 hours ago
Abbygail Broughton

The Madison County health department in Kentucky has kept its harm reduction program open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to continue its work against the other epidemic afflicting the region: the addiction crisis. Through the program, people can exchange needles, receive referrals for addiction treatment services, and get training to use the overdose-reversal drug Narcan. 

 