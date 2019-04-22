Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Following Easter Attacks In Sri Lanka, A Social Media Ban Disabled Some Apps By Aarti Shahani • 12 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Sri Lanka government officials shut down social media in the wake of the attacks. Such moves are more common and signal how tech companies struggle to maintain control of who uses their platforms. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.