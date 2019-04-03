Former Calloway Judge/Exec. Candidate Gallimore Selling Historic Higgins House

  • Taylor Inman / WKMS

Former Calloway County Judge/Executive Candidate James Gallimore is selling the historic Higgins House in Murray for $190,000.

Gallimore purchased the dilapidated victorian home during his candidacy from the Calloway County Public Library Board in 2018 for $37,500.

The house has been a source of contention in recent years. Former Judge/Executive Larry Elkins criticized the library for selling the house to Murray Mainstreet for one dollar in 2017. The house then returned to the library’s possession.

Gallimore said he planned to make the house into an Airbnb but does not have the time to devote to it after starting two new businesses. Gallimore said he’s rewired the house and installed bathrooms among other repairs.

