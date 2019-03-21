Former Hickman County Sheriff Indicted On Felony Charge

Former Hickman County Sheriff Mark Green was indicted Thursday morning on a felony charge of “abuse of public trust.”

According to state statute, abuse of public trust involves a public official intentionally using public money or property for their own use without reimbursing the government. Green would be banned from holding public office if found guilty. The Kentucky State Police is investigating the case. The Hickman County Circuit Court Clerk’s office says court documents would be available Friday afternoon. A 2016 state audit found Green spent nearly $6,000 dollars of taxpayer money on disallowed or questionable purchases, including a “Zombie Eradication Response Team.” It is unclear if this audit is related to this case. Green did not file for re-election in 2018. Republican Ben Natividad won the election for sheriff last November.