Former Lawmaker To Serve As Adviser To Tennessee's Education Chief

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that former House Speaker Pro Tem Bill Dunn will serve as a senior adviser to Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Dunn, a Republican from Knoxville, was an advocate for Lee's contentious school voucher bill. The proposal narrowly passed the GOP-dominant Statehouse in 2019, but it has never been implemented due to ongoing legal challenges surrounding the law.

Dunn began his job at the Department of Education on Monday. He will be tasked with counseling the agency on advancing education initiatives.