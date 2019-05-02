Former Lyon County Middle School Teacher Arraigned Wednesday

The former Lyon County Middle School teacher and Lyon County High School coach who’s accused of “sexually exploitative related offenses” was charged in Lyon County District Court on Wednesday with five counts of installing an eavesdropping device.

33-year-old Michael McCuiston pleaded not guilty to the charges. Installing an eavesdropping device is a class D felony. McCuiston's bond was set at $100,000.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested McCuiston last week and charged McCuiston at that time with one count of tampering with evidence.

An investigation into McCuiston began with aid from Kentucky State Police, after a complaint was filed. Cuiston appears for a pre-trial hearing May 8.