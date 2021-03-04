Fort Campbell Begins Work On New And Renovated Family Homes

Fort Campbell is building or renovating hundreds of military family homes in an $87.4 million project.

The project calls for building 144 new three- and four-bedroom homes, renovating 170 houses and demolishing 250 homes over the next five years.

The Army and its private housing partner, Landlease, are breaking ground on the project Thursday at the sprawling post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Col. Jeremy Bell says there’s more to come.

The Army recently approved a $1.1 billion capital investment plan. Fort Campbell will receive housing investments under the plan, along with Fort Knox, Kentucky, and four other posts.