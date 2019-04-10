Forum for Candidates for Kentucky Governor to Stream Live April 11

Six of the eight candidates for Kentucky governor are scheduled to take part in a forum April 11 in Lexington that will stream live on Facebook. The forum is sponsored by Community Action Kentucky.

Democratic candidates Rocky Adkins, Andy Beshear, Adam Edelen and Geoff Young are participating.

Republican candidates taking part are Robert Goforth and Ike Lawrence. A spokesperson for Community Action Kentucky said the other two Republican candidates, William Woods and Governor Matt Bevin, were also invited, but are not participating.

The event at Lexington Public Library is from 1:15 to 4:45 p.m. eastern time, with each candidate given 20-minutes in a moderated question and answer session. Topics will include human service issues impacting Kentucky's low-income citizens. Time slots scheduled are:

1:30 - 1:50 p.m. Geoff Young (Democrat)

2:00 - 2:20 p.m. Adam Edelen (Democrat)

2:30 - 2:50 p.m. Ike Lawrence (Republican)

3:00 - 3:20 p.m. Rocky Adkins (Democrat)

3:50 - 4:10 p.m. Robert Goforth (Republican)

4:20 - 4:40 p.m. Andy Beshear (Democrat)

The forum is open to media, but closed to the public. It will stream live on the Facebook page of Community Action Kentucky.

The deadline for voter registration in Kentucky's primary election is April 22. The primary election is May 21.