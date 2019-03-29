Forums To Focus On Improving Kentucky Foster Care System

Credit NADEZHDA PROKUDINA / 123RF STOCK PHOTO

Kentucky's Administrative Office of the Courts has announced details about five more public forums that are being held around the state in an effort to improve the state's foster care system.

The agency says Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are hosting forums on March 30 in Florence, April 8 in Owensboro, April 9 in Madisonville, April 15 in Frankfort and April 18 in Louisville.

Two forums, one in Lexington and one in Somerset, have already been held.

The forums are being held as part of legislative reforms.

Findings will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board and will be among the board's annual recommendations to the Supreme Court, the governor and the legislature.

