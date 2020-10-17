Fresh Air Weekend: 2 Broadway Stars Grapple With COVID And ALS; 'Nice White Parents'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

2 Broadway Stars Grapple With COVID And ALS: 'We're Adapting To A New Reality': Married Broadway stars Danny Burstein and Rebecca Luker both contracted COVID in the spring. Burstein was hospitalized. Luker's case was less severe, but it came soon after she was diagnosed with ALS.

David Byrne And Spike Lee Conjure Up A Joyous Vision Of 'American Utopia': Lee's new film for HBO captures a live performance of Byrne's acclaimed Broadway show. David Byrne's American Utopia is a rousing blend of song, dance and revival meeting.

Podcast Examines How 'Nice White Parents' Become Obstacles In Integrated Schools: Serial reporter Chana Joffe-Walt says progressive white parents may say they want their kids to go to diverse schools — but the reality tells a different story. Her new podcast is Nice White Parents.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

