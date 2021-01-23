Fresh Air Weekend: Director Paul Greengrass; Debunking Myths About Exercise

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'News Of The World' Filmmaker Wanted To Explore The 'Healing Power Of Storytelling': Paul Greengrass' new film, a Western set five years after the end of the Civil War, stars Tom Hanks as a former Confederate captain who travels from town to town, reading aloud from newspapers.

'Aftershocks' Is A Powerful Memoir Of A Life Upended — Then Pieced Back Together: When Nadia Owusu was 4 years old, her Armenian American mother disappeared from her life. When she was 13, her Ghanaian father died. Owusu reflects the losses and her biracial identity in her memoir.

Just Move: Scientist Author Debunks Myths About Exercise And Sleep: Paleoanthropologist Daniel Lieberman says the concept of "getting exercise" is relatively new. His new book, Exercised, examines why we run, lift and walk for a workout when our ancestors didn't.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

