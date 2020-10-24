Fresh Air Weekend: Novelist Rumaan Alam; 'My Octopus Teacher' Filmmaker

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'Leave The World Behind,' 2 Families Face The Unknown Together: Two families — one Black, one white — find themselves riding out a mysterious disaster in a luxury vacation home. Rumaan Alam's novel is about race, class, trust, bias — and how we respond to crisis.

Super Deluxe Release Of Prince's 'Sign O' The Times' Holds Up As A Masterpiece: Prince's creativity is more impressive than ever on a new version of his highly praised 1987 album — now with three discs of previously unreleased material.

Filmmaker Finds An Unlikely Underwater Friend In 'My Octopus Teacher': Craig Foster spent a year diving — without oxygen or a wetsuit — into the frigid sea near Cape Town, South Africa. One octopus began coming out of her den to hunt or explore while Foster watched.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

