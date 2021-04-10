Fresh Air Weekend: Singer Brandi Carlile; Cookbook Author Reem Kassis

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Singer Brandi Carlile Talks Ambition, Avoidance And Finally Finding Her Place: The six-time Grammy winner got her start as a kid, singing backup for an Elvis impersonator. Her new memoir, Broken Horses, is about her early life and the family she's built.

A Daughter Struggles To Escape Her Mother's Shadow In 'Libertie': What if a child doesn't share a parent's ambition? Kaitlyn Greenidge's novel is inspired by the life of Dr. Susan Smith McKinney-Steward, the third Black woman to earn a medical degree in the U.S.

For This Palestinian Cook, The Kitchen Is A 'Powerful Place' — Not A 'Life: Reem Kassis began gathering family recipes after the birth of her first child. The recipes, she says, "could be the story of any and every Palestinian family." Her new book is The Arabesque Table.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

