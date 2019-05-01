Fulton County Deputy Jailer Convicted Of Assaulting Inmate

Credit United States Department of Justice

  The United States Department of Justice in a release says a federal jury in Paducah found a Fulton County deputy jailor guilty of a civil rights violation by repeatedly tasing an inmate.

 

Evidence and testimony showed that Fulton County Detention Center guards removed clothes and possessions from an inmate’s cell after the inmate said they were suicidal. The inmate then cursed at Deputy Jailer James Eakes.

 

Eakes in response ordered the cell door to be opened and tased the inmate. Eakes then tased the inmate two more times as the inmate was slumped over against the cell wall. Eakes during the assault repeatedly yelled at the inmate not to curse at him.

Eakes could face up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August 30.

 

