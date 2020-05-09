Related Programs: 
Georgia Lawmakers Renew Push For Hate Crime Bill After Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

By Stephen Fowler 5 hours ago
Originally published on May 9, 2020 5:20 pm

Georgia is one of four states that does not have a hate crime law. It became an issue this week with the arrest of a white father and son accused of shooting and killing an unarmed black jogger.