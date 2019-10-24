Getting To The United States Wasn't Easy For The Muckers

Emir Mohseni grew up in Tehran, Iran, loving rock music and wanting to be a musician. Thanks to a musical connection with his friend Tony Azar (who split time between the United States and Iran), The Muckers were born. The only catch? Emir wanted to play his music in America, not Iran. Getting to the United States wasn't easy for Emir, especially as his journey coincided with the implementation of Trump's travel ban in 2017. We'll talk about that intense experience, plus they'll rock out for us, starting with "It's Better Without You." Listen in the player above.



