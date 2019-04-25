GM Bringing 400 Jobs To Bowling Green Plant To Support Corvette Production

The Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green is set to get even busier.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra joined other company and auto union officials at the plant Thursday afternoon to announce 400 new hourly jobs are coming to the Warren County facility.

Those workers will support production of the next-generation Corvette, known as the C8.

The move will bring total employment at the Bowling Green GM plant to 1,300. The facility currently builds the Corvette Stingray, Z06, Grandsport, and ZR1.

The next generation Corvette will be officially unveiled July 18, and is expected to go on sale in 2020.

This story will be updated.