GOP Doctor In Tennessee Senate Race Wants Fauci Fired

A Tennessee trauma surgeon running for an open Senate seat is calling for President Donald Trump to fire the nation's leading top infectious diseases expert amid a pandemic.

Dr. Manny Sethi attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci during a campaign event over the weekend in Knoxville. Sethi is one of the top candidates running to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring at the end of his term.

Sethi and Bill Hagerty, his opponent and Trump's pick for the seat, have traded attacks over who is more conservative as the Aug. 6 primary nears.