GOP Sen. Blackburn Reacts To Barr's Testimony

By editor 1 hour ago
Originally published on May 1, 2019 4:36 pm

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN., member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, about Attorney General William Barr's testimony on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.