Gov. Andy Beshear Lifts Travel Ban For Memorial Day Weekend

Governor Andy Beshear announced in his Thursday coronavirus press briefing that he will be moving up the date for when gatherings of 10 or less are allowed and lifting the interstate travel ban for Memorial Day weekend.

The new date for when gatherings of 10 people or less will be allowed is now May 22. This is also the set date for the travel ban to be lifted.

“So I've got to live in the real world just like everybody else. Monday is Memorial Day. I understand what people are going to want to do,” Beshear said. “My job is to try to get the best results. It's the restrictions that people are willing to live with and follow and then the maximum number of people that are willing to do that. So, we're always tinkering a little bit to try to get it right.”

Individuals preparing to celebrate Memorial Day should not share food or drink containers, or plates, according to the governor. He advises against buffet style get-togethers, like potlucks.

“I really wouldn't do a potluck, as much as you can, try to keep food and the other stuff separate. Hopefully, you know, just take and roll with these rules the best that you can, so that you can be as protected as possible,” Beshear said. “Wash your hands frequently. Make sure everybody else does too.”

Beshear reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 and two newly reported deaths related to the virus in Kentucky. The total number of cases in the state is 7,225. The total number tested in the state is 121,246.

“I think we are moving towards a very good place on the testing front,” Beshear said. “I know that's only one tool. But compared to the time when we couldn't find swabs and we didn't have enough labs, It's just a very good sign.”

The total number of Kentuckians hospitalized in the intensive care unit is 220, and 2,712 reported cases have recovered.

Michael Brown is the secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, who gave an update on the Green River Correctional Facility in Central City. Inmates have been moved into different housing units based on their physical condition and past exposure to COVID-19.

“As I mentioned before, all the moves have taken place. That's a big stabilization,” Brown said. “We're taking great efforts, as you know, about the separation of the populations.”

According to Brown, there are currently two staff and two inmates hospitalized. A total of 356 inmates tested positive, and 22 have recovered. A total of 50 staff members tested positive, and 28 have recovered and returned to work.

“A lot of work on PPE and protective stuff has been distributed. I know it's an odd number, but 2,395 masks have been distributed. Every inmate has one and they'll get another one on Monday,” Brown said. “We've got 10 bottles of sanitizing spray in each dorm,hand sanitizer available when the inmates need it.”

Beshear reminded employees that have returned to work to wear masks and not congregate in the workplace.

“I want to talk about when we go back to work, it's about going back to work. It's about getting back to jobs. It's about rebooting and restarting the economy.It can't just be about seeing each other,” Beshear said. “This concept of closing common areas of no waiting rooms, making sure we don't have places where people congregate in the office is really important.”

Kentucky has received an additional $43.7 million of CARE Act fund spending based on an application from the state’s Education and Workforce Cabinet. Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said the Team Kentucky fund application will be live tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET on teamkyfund.ky.gov.

“The folks who qualify for getting funds from the team Kentucky fund are folks who have experienced a loss of employment due to COVID or a reduction of their income of 50% or more due to COVID-19,” Coleman said.

According to Coleman, the assistance will be provided in the form of vouchers and those vouchers can be used to pay for rent, mortgage, electricity, gas, water, food and groceries.There is a limit of up to $1,000 per household.

The funds will be distributed through state and community partnerships. Coleman said the Community Action Agencies have an office in every Kentucky county. The Community Action Agencies will distribute available funds in their area based on the statewide network.

“The Team Kentucky foundation is helping folks who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in the immediate future, but this partnership is able to provide so much more for Kentuckians,” Coleman said. “Once you have connected with the Community Action of Kentucky, you have access to all kinds of resources that can help you to find a job if, by chance you lost your job due to COVID, help provide transportation, and secure affordable housing.”

According to Coleman, local Community Action Agencies can also help individuals lower energy costs, provide support for seniors, give food security, find early childhood services and parenting classes, health screenings and nutritional programs.

The Team Kentucky fund currently has over $3 million. Tax-deductible donations to the Team Kentucky fund can be made by visiting donate.ky.gov.