Gov Beshear Reports Highest Daily Number Of Coronavirus Deaths

Governor Andy Beshear reported the highest number of daily coronavirus related deaths in the state, to date, during the May 19 update. However, the state’s case numbers are still at a plateau.

Tomorrow retail stores will be permitted to open and this weekend, restaurants will reopen. Kentuckians will also be able to have gatherings of 10 or fewer people beginning Friday, May 22. Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack laid out specific guidelines for gatherings this weekend to avoid potential increases in coronavirus case numbers as contacts grow.

“Today we have lost more people to the Coronavirus than on any other day before. We're announcing that we've lost 20 Kentuckians today,” Beshear said. “So while I believe that we can reopen and reopen safely if we do it gradually, let's remember, this thing is still deadly and it's still taking people we love and care about. Twenty is a hard number. That's a tough number.”

Beshear reported 164 new cases of coronavirus and 20 coronavirus related deaths.

Friday, May 22 groups of 10 or less are able to gather together in Kentucky. Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack gave pointers regarding how this can be done safely.

“So this weekend is the first time we're going to permit in Kentucky for the last two months or so, gatherings of up to 10 people. In order to do this safely, in order to minimize the risk of infection being spread, we have to do this safely,” Stack said. “Hold the gathering outside there's a lot more air circulation, it's less likely that the virus will be floating in the air. Continue to practice social distancing. Keep more than six feet between yourself and other people. Wear your cloth face covering.”

Stack reminded everyone that people can have the virus without symptoms. He said it is important to not share food, utensils, and plates.

“So, it's Memorial Day weekend. I know many of us desperately crave the company of our family members and our friends,” Stack said. “But I urge, I urge and I ask that everybody please follow these steps so that we can stay safe together and not have serious consequences.”

On June 8, Beshear announced museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries, and distilleries will be able to reopen. He said he will soon have guidance available for those facilities set to reopen at that time.

According to Beshear, by June 15 child care will be opening back up for those facilities able to meet requirements. This is also applicable to summer camps that are able to strictly follow the guidelines.

Beshear announced a testing partnership between the state and Walmart. One of the Walmart testing sites will be located in Paducah.

“Your duty as a Kentuckian is to answer the call. We're going to live, we're going to reopen in a time of contagion, which means that we all have to do our part if we've been contagious or if we've been exposed to someone with it,” Beshear said. “This is all of us working together to reopen our economy and reopening it depends on all of us. All of us are doing the right thing.”