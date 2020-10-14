Governor Bill Lee Quarantines After Security Gets COVID-19

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is working from home after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office announced the news in a statement this afternoon. It says Lee tested negative and will quarantine until further notice.

“Today, a member of the Governor’s Executive Security Detail has tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Lee is feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19 but out of an abundance of caution, he is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice. Governor’s Office protocol requires masks and social distancing and no staff are believed to be positive at this time.”

Lee is scheduled to give his weekly update on the state’s coronavirus response later this afternoon. That event, which normally takes place at the Tennessee State Capitol, has been canceled and will instead take place by phone.

The announcement came shortly after Lee’s wife, Maria, appeared at a school in Manchester. A spokeswoman for the first lady says she “is feeling well” and “waiting on test results.”