Governor: Transgender Athletes Will 'Destroy Women's Sports'

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has advocated for banning transgender girls from playing middle and high school sports, saying transgender athletes will “destroy women’s sports.”

Lee made the comments to reporters Wednesday, saying transgender athletes will ruin the opportunity for girls to get scholarships and put a glass ceiling back over women.

Lee was responding to a question about a Republican proposal requiring student athletes to prove the student’s sex matches the student’s “original” birth certificate in order to participate in public school sports.

Tennessee is one of a dozen states with lawmakers backing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for trans minors this year.