Graves County High School Adapts Graduation Plans For COVID-19

The school closures forced by the coronavirus pandemic are resulting in the cancellation of graduation ceremonies throughout the commonwealth.

Murray High School adapted their commencement plans for COVID-19 by holding a “Senior Send-Off”, including a parade to honor the graduating class. Graves County High School is putting together a drive-thru graduation ceremony. The ceremony, slated to be held Friday, May 15, will allow the community to celebrate the graduates while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

School officials said they hope to hold a traditional commencement ceremony for the senior class this summer.