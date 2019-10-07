Grimes: Monday Voter Registration Deadline Significant to Everyone

Today is the deadline to register to vote in the November 5 election and Kentucky’s secretary of state is issuing a warning to voters.

Alison Lundergan Grimes is urging citizens to check their voter registration status to make sure they aren’t considered inactive.

The Kentucky Democratic Party recently filed a complaint, alleging more than 150,000 voters had been put on an inactive list by the State Board of Elections as part of an effort to clean up the state’s voter registration rolls.

Voters placed on the inactive list must update their registrations by November 2022 or else be removed.

While the board says Kentuckians on the list will still be eligible to vote next month, Grimes is urging vigilance.

"If anyone is concerned about foreign activity in our election, what they should be more concerned about is what’s happening in their own backyard right now at the State Board of Elections.”

Grimes has sent a demand letter to the board requesting the panel reverse its actions. The secretary of state has recently had an adversarial relationship with the board since it stripped her of her voting powers on the board amid allegations that Grimes abused her power.

If Kentuckians find their name on the inactive voter list, they should let the Secretary of State's Office know and visit GoVoteKY.com to review and update their voter registration records no later than Monday, October 7 at 4:00 p.m. local time.