Hagerty, Longtime GOP Hand, Looks To Trump In Senate Bid

Republican Bill Hagerty has carved a campaign path in Tennessee in lockstep with President Donald Trump to try to succeed retiring GOP U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.

His full embrace of Trump came after working on the failed presidential campaigns of Republicans who later became thorns in Trump's side — John McCain and Mitt Romney.

Trump's endorsement remains the centerpiece of Hagerty's run, driving his embrace of the Trump-style politics that at times has turned off some of his previous bosses in politics.

He faces Democrat Marquita Bradshaw in a state where Republicans have held both Senate seats since 1994.