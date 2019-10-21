Hear "War of the Worlds" on WKMS on Halloween at 11:00 a.m.

WKMS is partnering with the Murray State University's Department of Global Languages and Theater Arts to present a broadcast of the departments performance of, "War of the Worlds."

The original War of the Worlds Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938 The infamous radio play is based on the novel by H. G. Wells and had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place.

The radio play was adapted by Howard E. Koch, co-writer of Casablanca, and directed and narrated by Orson Welles,

The original script detailing the frightening tale of an extraterrestrial takeover is now available to bring to life onstage to thrill and chill audiences.

Live performances are this week in Lovett Auditorium. See ticket information here.