Hemp Producer Investing $2.7M In Lyon Co. Expansion, Creating 16 Jobs

Credit Resonate Foods logo / via resonatefarms.com

A hemp grower and producer in Lyon County is investing $2.7 million dollars in expanding their operations. 

Lake Barkley Partnership said in a release on Monday Resonate Foods will add 16 jobs along with six greenhouses, industrial dryers and dehumidifiers. The expansion also includes a new processing lab to turn hemp into oil. 

The company produces artesian hemp and pharmaceutical grade products.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved tax incentives up to $375,000 for the project. The company is also eligible for programs through the Kentucky Skills Network.

