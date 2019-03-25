Henderson Tops in Kentucky Soybeans, Christian County Leads Corn Production

By 41 minutes ago

Credit Chantel Schmitt, 123rf stock photo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture 2018 crop report for Kentucky shows both  Henderson and Christian counties among the state’s leaders in production. 

Henderson County led the state in soybean production with 5.4 million bushels grown on 102,400 acres.

Christian County was the leader in corn production with 12.8 million bushels grown on 72,500 acres.

But Ohio County came in strong by getting the most yield per acre for both those crops.

Ohio County farmers harvested 59.6 bushels of soybeans per acre last year, compared to Henderson County’s 53 bushels per acre.

David Knopf  is regional director of the USDA Statistics Services based in Louisville.

“Ohio County also led the state in the average yield per acre for corn as well, topping 200 bushels per acre and in 2018, it was the only county that reached that level,” said Knopf.

He said about 75 percent of Kentucky’s corn and soybeans are grown west of Interstate 65.

“That area from Owensboro down through Hopkinsville, and east and west of that line, that’s where a good chunk of the corn and soybeans tend to be grown,” said Knopf.

He said that region is near the state’s poultry industry, so some of those crops are ground into feed for poultry, as well as livestock. 

Tags: 
soybeans
corn
agriculture

Related Content

Tariffs Create Marketing Challenge for Kentucky's Record Soybean Harvest

By Feb 14, 2019

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Kentucky soybean farmers harvested a record breaking crop last year, with 103 million bushels. That’s up one percent from the previous year. The increase was due mainly to more acreage, with 50,000 additional acres of soybeans planted across Kentucky last year.

But that record harvest is facing market forces impacted by America’s tariff and trade disputes, especially with China.  Some Kentucky soybean farmers are storing the beans, trying to wait until market conditions improve. 

Distress Grows For Ohio Valley Farmers As Trade Deals Stall

By Mar 18, 2019
Liam Niemeyer / Ohio Valley Resource

As the Trump administration’s trade talks continue with China and other countries, farmers are feeling the pain from the president’s year-long trade war. Tariffs on agricultural goods are compounding problems caused by low crop prices and over-production, and small farmers are suffering the most.