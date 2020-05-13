Hopkinsville Plans To Open Up Offices, Facilities Over Upcoming Weeks

The city of Hopkinsville has announced its plan for opening government offices and public facilities. In many cases, the public should expect to wear a face mask when they enter city buildings to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, May 18, employees at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center will return to their offices on a limited basis, the city announced. The includes employees of Community and Development Services, which occupies part of the municipal center. Some employees will continue telework from home.

Beginning June 1, the public will be allowed in the municipal center by appointment.

“All guests must be escorted and wear masks,” the city stated in handout about the reopening plan.

Many people having business with the city will be able to drop off materials and conduct business using the city tax office’s drive-thru window at 715 S. Virginia St.

The city plans to open the municipal center to the public on July 6; however, certain restrictions may be announced at that time.

Here are plans for other city agencies and facilities:

Hopkinsville Police Department: currently allowing visitors at its North Main Street entrance; no tours or ride-a-long opportunities until further notice.

Hopkinsville Fire Department: all stations are closed to the public until further notice.

Public Works: visitors to the front office must wear a mask; cemetery offices will be open by appointment only starting June 1.

Human Rights Commission: Employees will telework and see the public by appointment until further notice.

Solid Waste Enterprise: Office remains closed to the public until further notice.

Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation has a three-phase plan:

For phase 1, beginning June 1, the city will: open green spaces and parking lots; open Ruff Park, DeBow Recreational Complex and Trail of Tears for walking, exercising and informal play; open all pavilions for reservations and events with guidelines; open public restrooms; open disc golf at the Trail of Tears and DeBow; open the Thomas Street Recreation Center front office; open the Second Street Community and Conference Center; open the skate park; open the Sportsplex for crowd-controllable activities (walking, open gym).

For phase 2, beginning June 15, the city will: open playgrounds with daily sanitization; open Tie Breaker Athletic Complex for practice and local leagues; open the Sportsplex for low-impact sports with health department approval.

Phase 3, on July 1, will open Tie Breaker for tournaments.

The city has numerous guidelines attached to the opening. For example, no more than one person may sit at a table in an employee break room, and employees may not gather for meals or parties.

Questions about openings and guidelines should be directed to Human Resources Officer Kenneth Grabara at 270-890-0264 or kgrabara@hopkinsvilleky.us.

The city closed its offices to the public on March 16 and initially planned for the closure to last just two weeks.

This story was originally published on the Hoptown Chronicle.