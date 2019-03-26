Hopkinsville Police Arrest High School Student For Alleged Shooting Threats

Hopkinsville police arrested a Hopkinsville High School student Tuesday after a school resource officer received reports the student threatened a school shooting.

Police Public Information Officer Mike Atkins said officers received reports the student allegedly told his peers on Monday not to show up to school after spring break because he was going to “shoot it up.” Atkins said officers also obtained photos the student took of rifles at his home.

Officers went to the student’s home and found the rifles.

“They also found ammo and body armor. So with all this, the juvenile had unrestricted access to this, the weapons, the ammunition and the body armor," Atkins said.

The student was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threatening in the second degree, a class D felony. Court Designated Workers and officers are working with the student to get more information.