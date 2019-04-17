Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here How A Computer Algorithm Could Help Police Track A Possible Serial Killer In Chicago By editor • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 17, 2019 5:20 pm NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Thomas Hargrove, founder of the Murder Accountability Project, about the algorithm he created to track a possible serial killer in Chicago. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.