Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here How Schools Can Support Homeless Teens By Lee Gaines • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 21, 2019 5:46 pm More than 1 million public school students experienced homelessness in the 2016-2017 school year. Those students are less likely to finish high school, but one Illinois teenager beat the odds. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.