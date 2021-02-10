Hundreds Of Kentucky COVID-19 Deaths Left Out Of State Data

Late last month, Gov. Andy Beshear held a memorial for the Kentuckians who died of COVID-19.

He spoke on the south lawn of the state capitol in front of 3,301 miniature American flags fluttering in the breeze.

“Every flag you see out here today represents a real Kentuckian,” Beshear said. “Every single one. Every loss is heartbreaking.”

But missing were flags for at least 768 more Kentuckians that local health departments had already reported died of COVID-19. By that day, local health departments reported nearly 4,100 Kentuckians had lost their lives to the virus.

A WFPL News analysis of local and regional health department data on COVID deaths found counties reported 23% more deaths than the state had by Jan. 21, a number that was not passed on to the public as coronavirus deaths surged.

And on Sunday, local health departments continued to report at least 500 COVID-19 deaths more than the state.

A spokesperson said officials have ruled out only 79 deaths as not being caused by COVID-19 since the pandemic began, indicating most of the additional deaths will eventually be confirmed.

Kentucky’s reported COVID-19 deaths have been lower than the national average since the earliest days of the pandemic. And Beshear has repeatedly cited the low number of deaths in the commonwealth as proof of the effectiveness of the state’s response and the quality of care at the state’s hospitals.

The unreported backlog has obscured the true toll of the deadliest months of the pandemic so far, leaving Kentuckians without an accurate picture of when and where people are dying, now nearly a year into restrictions meant to curb the disease’s spread.