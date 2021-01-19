Hundreds Of Kentucky National Guard Troops In D.C. To Provide Support For Presidential Inauguraton

By Barbara Deeb

Credit Kentucky National Guard

Hundreds of Kentucky National Guard troops are in Washington D.C. this week to provide support for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Gov. Andy Beshear authorized the Guard support after a request from the National Guard Bureau following unrest in the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, as well as the prospect of potential armed protests at state capitols across the nation

The 270 Kentucky National Guard soldiers and airmen remain under the control of Gov. Beshear while they are deployed. 

Beshear says Guard members will also be on standby to protect the state capitol on Inauguration Day.   

As Civilian Law Enforcement Officers, the Kentucky National Guard provides support to civil authorities for immediate response, food service assistance and chaplain care. 

