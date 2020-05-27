Illinois Driver Services Set To Resume Next Week

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has announced driver services centers will reopen with limited services next week.

They will open Monday and Tuesday for new drivers, people with expired licenses and IDs and people making vehicle transactions. They will be open with expanded hours through July 31.

 

Centers in Chicago will open Monday and in the rest of the state on Tuesday.

 

However, the Chicago centers at the James R. Thompson Center and the Chicago Loop Express will not reopen until July 1 because those buildings are still shut down.

 

The centers closed March 16 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

 

