Illinois Gov. Defends Stay-At-Home Order And Plans To Reopen

By 1 hour ago

Credit Meagan Davis / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Illinois' governor is defending his stay-at-home order and plans to reopen, saying residents will have to change the way things are done until the coronavirus is "eradicated."

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union." His comments come after some Republican lawmakers have said his order has been an overreach.

Pritzker also faces a lawsuit from a southern Illinois salon owner who claims Pritzker violated her constitutional rights in forcing her business to close.

Pritzker has extended his order until the end of the month. He recently released a five-phase plan to reopen.

coronavirus
illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
economy
reopen
stay-at-home order

