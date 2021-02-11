Impeachment Manager Plaskett Says Trump Mob Did What 9/11 Terrorists Failed To Do

By 2 hours ago
  • House impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, drew a stark comparison between the Americans who "sacrificed their lives for love of country, honor, duty" by stopping foreign terrorists from striking the Capitol on 9/11, and the insurgents who were "incited" by Trump to attack the seat of government.
    House impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, drew a stark comparison between the Americans who "sacrificed their lives for love of country, honor, duty" by stopping foreign terrorists from striking the Capitol on 9/11, and the insurgents who were "incited" by Trump to attack the seat of government.
    Handout photo provided by Senate television / AP
Originally published on February 10, 2021 11:13 pm

During an emotionally powerful presentation on Wednesday, House Impeachment Manager Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, said the insurrectionist events of Jan. 6 mirrored her experience at the Capitol as a young staffer on 9/11.

Speaking in a slow and measured tone, Plaskett noted this year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that includes a hijacked airplane that was headed towards Capitol had it not been for the heroic actions of some brave passengers who brought the plane down.

"Almost everyday I remember that 44 Americans gave their lives to stop the plane that was headed to this Capitol building," she said.

"I thank them every day for saving my life and the life of so many others. Those Americans sacrificed their lives for love of country, honor, duty, all the things that America means. The Capitol stands because of people like that."

She noted that the Capitol, conceived of by the founding fathers and built by the hands of slaves, has remained standing "through the sacrifice of service men and women around the world."

But, she said, the violent aims that foreign terrorists unsuccessfully hoped to mete out was accomplished at the invitation of the president of the United States.

The mob of insurgents were compelled by "our own president ... to stop the certification of a presidential election."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
House Impeachment Manager Del. Stacey Plaskett
Impeachment
U.S. Capitol
9/11

Related Content

Danger To Lawmakers, Republican Reaction: Takeaways From Impeachment Trial Day 2

By 3 hours ago

On Wednesday, House impeachment managers had senators riveted to disturbing new security camera video that showed just how close the rioters that breached the U.S. Capitol came to lawmakers in the House and Senate chambers.

Wednesday's images, from several angles outside the chambers and in hallways outside leadership offices, showed one Capitol police officer run past Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and direct him to turn around and run, as rioters were closing in on that location just off the Senate floor.

Senate Declares That Trump's Impeachment Trial Is Constitutional

By Feb 9, 2021

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump will move forward after the Senate voted Tuesday that the trial of a former president is constitutional.

Trump was impeached by the House last month on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Senate vote on Tuesday was 56-44, with six Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus.