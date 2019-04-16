Related Program: All Things Considered Indonesia's Presidential Race Shows Islamic Fundamentalism Is Gaining Traction By Julie McCarthy • 48 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 16, 2019 6:27 pm Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, is set to go to the polls Wednesday, when voters will choose between incumbent President Jokowi Widodo and a former Suharto-era general. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.