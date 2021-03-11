Indoor Visits With Nursing Home Residents OK, New CDC Guidance Says

By 31 minutes ago
  • A CVS pharmacist gives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Emerald Court senior living community in Anaheim, Calif., in January. Federal health officials have revised advice on nursing home visitations for the first time since September.
    A CVS pharmacist gives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Emerald Court senior living community in Anaheim, Calif., in January. Federal health officials have revised advice on nursing home visitations for the first time since September.
    Paul Bersebach / MediaNews Group via Getty Images
Originally published on March 11, 2021 7:22 am

Health officials have relaxed federal COVID-19 guidance for nursing homes for the first time since September, recommending that even unvaccinated visitors and residents be allowed to meet in person under most circumstances.

"Facilities should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents (regardless of vaccination status), except for a few circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission," the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, said in advice issued Wednesday.

The revised advice also said that "compassionate care visits should be permitted at all times."

In the latest guidance, however, the CMS recommends that indoor visit should be limited in cases where an unvaccinated resident is in a county where the coronavirus positivity rate exceeds 10% and fewer than 70% of the facility's residents are fully vaccinated.

Other exceptions are for residents confirmed to have COVID-19 — regardless of their vaccination status — and residents in quarantine.

While indoor visits are acceptable, outdoor visits pose less risk and are "preferred even when the resident and visitor are fully vaccinated," the guidelines said.

The revised recommendations are a further sign that the U.S. may be finally turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, a year after it began. Nearly 530,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of new coronavirus infections among the general U.S. population has also been generally declining since January, although that positive trend appears to have leveled off at about 60,000 new cases a day.

In other guidance earlier this week, the CDC said individuals who are fully vaccinated can spend time indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks or social distancing.

The CDC also said fully vaccinated people can socialize with "unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing."

However, people who are fully vaccinated should still wear masks in public, the guidance stated.

Nearly 63 million Americans — or nearly 19% of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 10% have been fully vaccinated. About a third of Americans 65 years or older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, President Biden on Wednesday ordered an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in case of "unexpected challenges" in fighting the pandemic.

Biden said Americans would be given priority for the vaccines, but that any surplus would be shared with the world.

"We're not going to be ultimately safe, until the world is safe," he said.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
COVID-19
Nursing Homes
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
CMS
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Johns Hopkins University
President Biden
Johnson & Johnson
vaccine

Related Content

MSU President Talks Future Return To In-Person Learning, Vaccines And Funding

By 18 hours ago
Submitted by Daisy Slucher

Murray State University is halfway through the spring semester, and MSU President Bob Jackson told WKMS News a semblance of normalcy is on the horizon. As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out at regional sites, including Murray State’s CFSB Center, Jackson said the university is planning an in-person commencement ceremony and more ‘normal’ semesters ahead in 2021. 

Biden’s COVID-19 Bill Championed As A Boon For Failing Ohio Valley Pensions

By Mar 9, 2021
Aaron Payne / Ohio Valley Resource

  Major unions and one of their leading allies in the U.S. Senate are hailing tens of billions of dollars allocated for shoring up struggling union pension funds

Drug Companies Plan Tax Breaks To Offset $26 Billion Opioid Settlement

By Mar 9, 2021

Four of America's biggest healthcare companies are close to a $26 billion settlement for their role making and distributing highly addictive opioid medications.

But critics in Congress say corporate tax breaks could slash the value of the deal by more than $4 billion.

"If they get away with it, that means less money going into the treasury, less money for programs that would help deal with the fallout for the opioid crisis," said Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA).

CDC Counts Nearly 1,400 More Kentucky COVID-19 Deaths Than State

By Mar 5, 2021
WFPL News

Kentucky has underreported the true toll of the pandemic by at least 1,389 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.