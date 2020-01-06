Iran Tensions Cause Increased Security At Fort Campbell

Security at U.S. Army base Fort Campbell is increasing as tensions with Iran continue after a U.S. airstrike killed an Iranian general last week.

Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Jeremy Bell in a Facebook post Saturday said additional security measures will be implemented at all gates. He said to plan for longer entry times due to the heightened security. Bell says no specific or credible threats have been made against the installation. He said the extra measures are out of an abundance of caution.

Security will return to normal levels after the base leadership team deems it appropriate.

