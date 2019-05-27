Ja Morant Signs Endorsement Deal With Nike

By 56 seconds ago

Credit Jenny Rohl / Murray State Athletics, GoRacers.com

Former Murray State basketball standout Ja Morant has signed an endorsement deal with Nike.

Morant announced the deal on Twitter on Monday. The OVC Player of the Year tweeted all his life, his parents worked for a check, and now he works for the check.

ESPN reports Morant has signed a multiyear, multimillion dollar deal, but contract details have not been disclosed.

The All-American guard is expected to be drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 20.

Tags: 
Ja Morant
Murray State Basketball
NBA Draft

