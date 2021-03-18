Japan Olympics Official Quits After Demeaning Remark About Female Entertainer

By 19 minutes ago
  • A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in Tokyo on Thursday.
    A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in Tokyo on Thursday.
    Eugene Hoshiko / AP
Originally published on March 18, 2021 9:37 am

The official in charge of ceremonies for the long-delayed Tokyo Olympics has stepped down following a report that he made disparaging remarks about a Japanese female entertainer.

Hiroshi Sasaki resigned as the creative director of the opening and closing ceremonies for the Games after a magazine on Wednesday revealed that he had suggested in a group chat with fellow planners that actor and comedian Naomi Watanabe, who is scheduled to perform in July's opening ceremony, should appear as an "Olympig."

"I tend to joke often, so I said it just as something that slipped out of my mouth," Sasaki was quoted by the magazine, Shukan Bunshun, as saying, according to Mainichi. The remark was "immediately reprimanded by male staff," he said, adding that he felt "remorse" for it.

Sasaki's exit is the latest setback for the embattled Games, which were to be held in 2020 but were delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, quit as organizing committee president amid outrage over sexist remarks he made.

In a statement on Thursday published by Mainichi, Sasaki acknowledged "a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks."

"I sincerely apologize to [Watanabe] and people who have felt discomfort with such contents," he said.

Watanabe said Thursday that she is "honestly surprised" by Sasaki's reported remark.

"It is true that I am told I have a large body, and I accept jobs with the understanding that I may be ridiculed for how I look," she said through in a statement relayed by her agent, according to Nippon.com. "But I am actually happy with this body shape, so I want to continue expressing myself as 'Naomi Watanabe' without focusing only on being fat."

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said she was "shocked" by the magazine report. She said the organizing committee had accepted Sasaki's resignation.

"It should have never happened. That's how I communicated with him," she said at a news conference, relating a phone call with Sasaki.

"Gender equality and representation have been a priority since I was appointed president," Hashimoto said. "These things should not and cannot be allowed to happen."

Sasaki, a leading figure in Japan's advertising industry, designed the Tokyo handover ceremony at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared as the video game character Mario. He was initially appointed to oversee the 2020 Paralympic ceremonies, but was also put in charge of the Olympic ceremonies when actor Nomura Mansai stepped down after the Games were pushed back by the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Tokyo Olympics
Hiroshi Sasaki
Shukan Bunshun
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto
Nippon.com
Naomi Watanabe

Related Content

In Landmark Ruling, Court Says Japan's Ban On Same-Sex Marriage Is Unconstitutional

By 22 hours ago

A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that the government's ban on gay marriage is unconstitutional, a landmark decision that supporters hope will pave the way for marriage equality in the only G-7 nation to not fully recognize same-sex partnerships.

Article 24 of Japan's constitution defines marriage as based on the "mutual consent of both sexes," which is currently interpreted to mean it is legal only between a man and a woman.

Tokyo Olympic Organizers Face Mounting Pressure Over Sexist Remarks

By Feb 9, 2021

With this summer's Tokyo Olympics already hanging in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic, public outrage over sexist remarks by the Games' organizing chief has thrown the event into a deeper crisis.

Despite the efforts of Japanese and Olympic officials to quash the debate, pressure on 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori is mounting over his comments last week saying that women talk too much in board meetings.