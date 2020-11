Following tonight’s election, Jim Gooch secured the state representative seat for Kentucky’s 12th District.

He led with 16,868 votes, while Democratic challenger Arthur “Art” McLaughlin claimed 5,157 votes.

Gooch maintained a solid lead in Daviess, Hopkins, Mclean, and Webster counties. In Daviess county, Gooch received 2,735 votes. In Hopkins, he won 5,879 votes, followed by 3,642 votes in Mclean county and 4,512 votes in Webster county.