Judge Overturns Conviction Of Tennessee Man Serving Life

After reviewing new evidence, a Tennessee judge has overturned the conviction of a man serving life in prison for a 1998 slaying.

The ruling Tuesday came nearly two weeks after the Davidson County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to vacate the charges against Joseph Webster. Webster was convicted of murder in the killing Leroy Owens.

The move came after a unit in the prosecutor's office investigated the case and found new evidence not presented at trial. That included allegations against another suspect and DNA evidence found on the murder weapon that excluded Webster.

Webster's attorney Daniel Horwitz says his client is grateful and looking forward to starting over.