Judge Rejects 'QAnon Shaman's' Bid For Pretrial Release From Jail

  • Jacob Chansley, photographed during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber following the breach of a mob during a joint session of Congress.
    Win McNamee / Getty Images
A federal judge ruled Monday that the man often called the "QAnon Shaman" must remain in jail pending his trial for his role in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol because he remains a threat to the public.

Judge Royce Lamberth said, in his order rejecting Jacob Chansley's request for release, that "no condition or combination of conditions" would ensure Chansley's return to court if he were released.

Lamberth said Chansley believes his actions during the siege of the Capitol, an attack in which five people died, were peaceful. That mindset, Lamberth wrote, shows "a detachment from reality."

"Defendant characterizes himself as a peaceful person who was welcomed into the Capitol building on January 6th by police officers," Lamberth wrote in the order. "The Court finds none of his many attempts to manipulate the evidence and minimize the seriousness of his actions persuasive."

A shirtless Chansley was photographed inside the U.S. Senate chamber. He wore attention-grabbing red, white and blue face paint, an animal fur headdress, and carried a flagpole with a speared top.

He was arrested in January and has pleaded not guilty to charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Federal prosecutors describe Chansley as a leader within the QAnon conspiracy movement, which promotes baseless claims that former President Donald Trump is fighting a global system of powerful pedophiles among the elite and powerful in U.S. government.

Chansley's lawyer argued for his client's pretrial release citing President Biden's inauguration and COVID-19 restrictions in jail that, he said, make it "impossible" for the two to communicate privately. The lawyer argued that Chansley's faith precludes him from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lamberth declined to release him and focused, in part, on the accusation that Chansley stormed the Capitol with a dangerous weapon. Chansley's attorney described it as a flagpole with a "spear finial."

Lamberth noted Chansley's refusal to listen to U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers during the breach as proof that, if released, he wouldn't comply with conditions of his release or follow orders from police.

Additionally, the judge said Chansley's own language on social media and during the Capitol riots can be perceived as threatening and promising future violent actions. That included comments Chansley made supporting the hanging of "traitors," according to the judge's ruling.

One of those threats was directed at former Vice President Mike Pence. Details from court documents say Chansley scrawled on a paper Pence left behind when he fled the Senate chamber during the siege. Chansley wrote, "It's only a matter of time. Justice is coming." He then repeated that phrase to a reporter filming inside the Senate chamber that day.

Chansley called the FBI in the days following the insurrection and said he was glad he entered the Senate chamber and said that Pence was a "child trafficking traitor."

Lamberth, in his conclusion, wrote: "These are not the actions of a person who is shy about breaking the law."

Related Content

U.S. Now Says No Direct Evidence Of 'Kill/Capture Teams' So Far In Capitol Riot

By Jan 15, 2021

Updated at 3:05 p.m. ET

The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia said Friday that investigators have not uncovered direct evidence at this point of any "kill/capture teams" targeting elected officials during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, contradicting allegations made earlier by federal prosecutors in Arizona.

U.S. prosecutors in Arizona said Thursday in a court filing against Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," that they have "strong evidence" members of the pro-Trump mob wanted to "capture and assassinate" officials.

Former State Department Aide Charged In Connection With Capitol Riot

By Mar 5, 2021

The FBI has arrested a former mid-level State Department aide in the Trump administration for allegedly assaulting police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Federico Klein, who also worked on the 2016 Trump campaign, was taken into custody on Thursday in Virginia. He is facing several charges, including obstructing an official proceeding, obstructing law enforcement and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.

DOD Took Hours To Approve National Guard Request During Capitol Riot, Commander Says

By Mar 3, 2021

Updated at 3:01 p.m. ET

It took more than three hours for former President Donald Trump's Defense Department to approve a request for the D.C. National Guard to intervene in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the commanding general of the outfit told senators on Wednesday.