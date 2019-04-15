Related Program: All Things Considered Justice Department To Release Redacted Version Of Mueller Report On Thursday By Carrie Johnson • 2 hours ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 15, 2019 5:06 pm The Justice Department says it will release a redacted version of the Mueller report on Thursday. The release should shed light on many open questions surrounding the special counsel's investigation. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.