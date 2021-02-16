KDE Releases New Guidance For School-Related Student Travel

By Hannah Bullard

Credit Kentucky Department of Education

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released new guidance for school-related student travel. The updated “COVID-19 School-Related Student Travel Considerations” cautions districts of factors, and potential penalties, to consider when planning school-related travel. 

KDE advised financial penalties associated with cancellations remain a very real possibility during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For student athletic contest-related travel, districts should refer to the travel guidance provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA).

The “Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools (K-12): Interim Guidance”, is in alignment with the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s (DPH) travel guidance discouraging all out-of-state leisure travel until further notice. 

Although school-related student trips taken by a limited number of socially distanced and supervised students are not prohibited, KDE’s position is that student travel is inadvisable until vaccinations against the virus are widespread.

 

