Kentucky AG Cameron Requests FBI To Investigate Bevin Pardons

Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is requesting the FBI investigate former Republican Governor Matt Bevin’s pardons during Bevin’s last days in office.

Democratic State Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey and Democratic Representative Chris Harris released a letter of Cameron making the announcement. Cameron in the letter said the Governor's pardon power should be used “sparingly” and only after public safety is considered.

The Democratic legislators said the Governor’s power to pardon is to serve justice and hold public office holders accountable. They also said pardons are not for granting political favors to powerful friends and campaign donors.

Bevin has been criticized for issuing hundreds of pardons including to convicted rapists and murderers.

Statement from U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman on Pardons

“Regarding those who received state pardons by our former governor: If the underlying conduct took place in the Western District of Kentucky, it will be treated like any other violation of federal law. We will review the matter when brought to us by one of our Commonwealth’s Attorney colleagues or a partner law enforcement agency and examine through the lens of the statute of limitations, double jeopardy, and evidentiary requirements to determine if it meets Department of Justice standards to then aggressively prosecute,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “The uniqueness of a situation of federal prosecution following a state executive pardon will, however, require ultimate approval by the highest levels at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. I am particularly concerned about the risk to the public by those previously convicted of sex offenses, who by virtue of the state pardon, will not fall under any post-release supervision or be required to register as sex offenders.”

