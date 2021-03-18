Kentucky Airports Set To Receive Nearly $13.5 Million

Credit Jordan Sanchez / Wikimedia Commons

Eleven Kentucky airports are set to receive a financial boost in federal funding distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Barkley Regional Airport Authority in Paducah is set to receive $1,009,959.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office announced today a total of $13,467,502 will be distributed to the 11 airports to support operations during the coronavirus crisis. The media release states the funding was made available by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which McConnell negotiated and led to enactment in December.

 

The allocations as reported by Senator McConnell Office
Credit U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell Office

“After a year of severe economic hardship from the coronavirus crisis, Kentucky’s airports are primed to climb to new heights. I’m proud the bipartisan relief legislation I negotiated is delivering additional resources to put wind at their backs,” McConnell said. “As our Commonwealth continues working to defeat this virus, airports across the Bluegrass are ready to help passengers reach their destinations. I will continue to partner with Kentucky communities to end this crisis and come roaring back.”

According to the media release, the FAA will allow the funding to be applied to costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

 

"We would like to thank Senator McConnell for looking out for airports like Barkley Regional Airport,” Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said. “We are incredibly grateful for his support as the pandemic continues to impact air travel negatively. These grant funds will enable us to continue to operate as we suffer significant losses from parking, fuel sales, passenger, and concession revenue."

